Ethereum Classic Price Tops $23.00 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $23.00 or 0.00078718 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $772.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.43 or 0.06189838 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,978,315 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

