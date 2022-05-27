ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,053 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Silvercorp Metals worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 22,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SVM. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 10,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,576. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

