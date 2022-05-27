ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 354,504 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 354,504 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Hudbay Minerals worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 16,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

