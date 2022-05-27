ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 19,140 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,823,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 37,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.90. 2,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

