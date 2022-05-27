ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 146,777 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,777 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Gatos Silver worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GATO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26.
Gatos Silver Profile (Get Rating)
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gatos Silver (GATO)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.