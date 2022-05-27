ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 146,777 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,777 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Gatos Silver worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.