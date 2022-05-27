ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.92% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

