ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $17.53 Million Investment in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,511,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of SNDL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,449,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 5.13. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sundial Growers Profile (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.