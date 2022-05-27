ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.76. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

