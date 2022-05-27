ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.49. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

