ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,992 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Amdocs worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.63. 4,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,822. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

