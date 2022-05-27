ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 5,267 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,741,320. The company has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.