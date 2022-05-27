ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 34,742 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.29% of Shift4 Payments worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

FOUR stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,601. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.