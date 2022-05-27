ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 1,142,212 Shares of Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) by 286.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,212 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 6.64% of Ipsidy worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ipsidy by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 196,164 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

In related news, insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUID opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Ipsidy Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

About Ipsidy (Get Rating)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.