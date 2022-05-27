EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in May

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 43,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.