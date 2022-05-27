EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in May

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 43,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

