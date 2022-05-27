Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $313.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.07.

NYSE:ESS opened at $283.13 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $275.33 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.23. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $685,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

