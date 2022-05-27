Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Douglas J. Pauls Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESNT opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

