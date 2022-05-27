Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.31. Esprit shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 15,600 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

