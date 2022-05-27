Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Escalade has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

