Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $15.69 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.5604 dividend. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

