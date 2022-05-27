Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $45.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

