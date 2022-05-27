Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,729,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.