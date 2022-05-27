Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

EQH stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Equitable has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 19.0% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.4% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,011,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 270,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

