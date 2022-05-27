EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Up 2.9%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. 42,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 54,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.65 target price on EnWave and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get EnWave alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$81.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.