Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of ENV opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -233.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

