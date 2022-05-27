Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 724,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 946,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENSC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. 2,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.53. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 502,460.41% and a negative net margin of 788.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

