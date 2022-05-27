EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 47

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

