ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.85) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ETR ENI opened at €14.24 ($15.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.11. ENI has a one year low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.75). The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

