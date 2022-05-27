Engaged Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,433,988 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,433,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,555,000. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I accounts for 1.8% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned 3.33% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $7,105,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $5,364,000.

SBEA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 647,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

