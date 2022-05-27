EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. EnerSys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

