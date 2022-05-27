EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
NYSE:ENS opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23.
Several analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
