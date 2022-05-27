EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

NYSE:ENS opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.