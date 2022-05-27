EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

ENS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,156. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

