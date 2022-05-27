Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

