Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Trading Down 3.7%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.43. 112,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,493,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

EMBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,265 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embark Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.