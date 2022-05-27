Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.63

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $315.63 and last traded at $314.31, with a volume of 9337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

