Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 41,610 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.04. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

