Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGPI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $2,044,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 233.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $19,506,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Gores Guggenheim by 55.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,193,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 83,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,236. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

