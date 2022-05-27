Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 161,148 H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIGA remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,511. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.