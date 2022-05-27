Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3,092,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,648. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

