Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,452,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 538,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 75,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.64. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

