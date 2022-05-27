Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases 205,240 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 1.05% of DHC Acquisition worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 203,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,914. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.