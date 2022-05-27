Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.93% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQ. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 395,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,009. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

