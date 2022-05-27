Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 436.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 392,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 319,002 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 233,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 188,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:MUDS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,870. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.