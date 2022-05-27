Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys New Holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

MLAIU stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

