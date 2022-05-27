Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 40,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

