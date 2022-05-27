Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.91 ($0.05). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,027,867 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £19.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
