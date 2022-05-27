Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daveen Chopra Sells 1,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

