EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.45

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.45 and traded as high as $24.50. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDRVF shares. Oddo Bhf raised EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.00) to €24.50 ($26.06) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

