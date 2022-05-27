Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 2,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

