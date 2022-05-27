Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

