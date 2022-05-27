Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.07.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 740.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. 17,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

